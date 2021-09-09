Analysts Expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Histogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Histogen.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 99.84% and a negative net margin of 1,045.49%.

HSTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Histogen in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Histogen during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Histogen by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Histogen during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Histogen during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Histogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSTO opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Histogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

