Analysts Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce $88.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.60 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $91.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $350.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.20 million to $353.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $402.10 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $409.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

DRQ stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $824.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

