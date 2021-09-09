Analysts Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $54,309.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,667.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $1,509,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAY opened at $43.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

