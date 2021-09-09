Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.80. The Walt Disney posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 360%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

NYSE:DIS opened at $185.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.67. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $336.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

