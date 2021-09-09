Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $953.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce sales of $953.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $937.00 million and the highest is $976.30 million. RH reported sales of $844.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $52.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $725.02. 62,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $688.30 and its 200-day moving average is $632.92. RH has a one year low of $312.00 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

