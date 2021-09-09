Analysts Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). OneSpaWorld reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSW. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,000. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $904.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.56.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.