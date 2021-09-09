Analysts Anticipate MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%.

MDVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $111.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in MedAvail by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 292,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,429 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MedAvail during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MedAvail during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in MedAvail during the 2nd quarter valued at $980,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

