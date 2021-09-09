Analysts Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the highest is $2.27. IQVIA posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $263.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.87 and a 200-day moving average of $230.07. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

