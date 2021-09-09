Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report $1.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $6.03 on Wednesday, reaching $687.70. 344,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,910. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $675.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.