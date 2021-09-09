Analysts Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. HEICO posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

HEICO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,295. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26. HEICO has a 12 month low of $99.55 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.82.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

