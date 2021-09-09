Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $193.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.17 and a 200-day moving average of $208.36. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.25, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,159. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,169. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

