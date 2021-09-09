Amon (AMN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,302.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Amon has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $5,302.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00176305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

