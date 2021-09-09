Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of PRU opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

