Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 734 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $793,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 55,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

