Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE opened at $159.12 on Thursday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.29.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

