Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $607,000 Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,612 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.06. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

