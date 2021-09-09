Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,311 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

URBN opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

