Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 319 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 108,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $291.67 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.51 and a 200-day moving average of $262.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

