Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $46.43 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $7,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.