American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after buying an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,743,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 367,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after buying an additional 54,077 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after buying an additional 101,103 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $68.50 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 2.24.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

