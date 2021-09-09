American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 23,779 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after buying an additional 83,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after buying an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after buying an additional 74,536 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after buying an additional 147,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

