American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,598 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AR. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,997,000 after buying an additional 2,884,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 2,388,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $23,045,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after buying an additional 1,991,762 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AR opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 4.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

