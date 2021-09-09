American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.53

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.53 and last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 2855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAT. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 132.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,277.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 63,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,650. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in American Assets Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 528,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,154,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Assets Trust by 103.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,610,000 after buying an additional 307,540 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

