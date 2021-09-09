Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,204,909 shares of company stock valued at $15,019,767. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 501,480 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 117,826 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $1,911,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.