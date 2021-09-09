Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

