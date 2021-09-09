Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

ATUS stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

