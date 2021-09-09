Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as high as C$0.79. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 410,103 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$918.05 million and a PE ratio of 192.50.

Get Alphamin Resources alerts:

In other Alphamin Resources news, Director Brendon Howard Jones purchased 84,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,957.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 634,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$404,010.88.

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.