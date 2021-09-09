Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.43

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.43 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $878.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
