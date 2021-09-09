Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.43

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.43 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $878.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

