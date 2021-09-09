Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Price Hits $0.0490 on Exchanges

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and $5,502.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00132626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00196754 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.73 or 0.07229172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,311.90 or 1.00139143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.66 or 0.00896500 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

