Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

