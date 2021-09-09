Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 333 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,416,000 after buying an additional 402,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 107.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,692,000 after buying an additional 282,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,722.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 256,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 669.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 215,264 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36,320.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 181,600 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

NYSE GIL opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

