Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth $6,781,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth $6,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 7,262.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 79,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth $3,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other news, Director Guy Levy sold 546,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $21,677,011.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $188,572.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,966,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 666,538 shares of company stock valued at $26,416,542. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

