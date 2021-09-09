Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 3,619 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $4,085,129,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $105,568,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $53,168,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $49,567,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $33,660,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE SGFY opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

