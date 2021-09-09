Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 8,600 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Ontrak worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 39.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 112.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $2,703,674.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $348,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,693 shares of company stock valued at $10,064,434. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ontrak presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of OTRK opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

