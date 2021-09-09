Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart Sells 46,543 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,396,755.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, H Eugene Lockhart sold 11,801 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $354,266.02.

On Thursday, August 19th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $647,984.37.

On Wednesday, July 14th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $103,124.00.

On Monday, July 12th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $2,340,699.94.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.09.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,515,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $668,092,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.