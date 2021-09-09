Alchemix (ALCX) Price Down 23.3% Over Last Week

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $99.32 million and $12.86 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $350.11 or 0.00763362 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00169438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00043028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.82 or 0.00716963 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.