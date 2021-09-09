Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $280.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.43.

Albemarle stock opened at $239.28 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $248.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.15 and a 200-day moving average of $176.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,242,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 20,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 45,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Albemarle by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

