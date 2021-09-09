Akumin (TSE:AKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarus Securities

Akumin (TSE:AKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Clarus Securities in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 171.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Akumin to C$4.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

TSE AKU traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.63. Akumin has a 52-week low of C$2.64 and a 52-week high of C$4.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$262.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.82.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

