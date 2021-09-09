Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.71 ($30.25).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Aixtron in a report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of ETR:AIXA opened at €24.42 ($28.73) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 1 year high of €26.60 ($31.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.89.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

