Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €151.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIR. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.69 ($153.76).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €113.72 ($133.79) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €113.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €105.84.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

