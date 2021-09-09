Aidos Kuneen (ADK) 1-Day Volume Tops $974,663.00

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001253 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $14.61 million and $974,663.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,638.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,486.62 or 0.07475883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.59 or 0.01427132 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.97 or 0.00394461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00126799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.73 or 0.00565475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.60 or 0.00558773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00339276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars.

