Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,213 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

