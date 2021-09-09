agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Get agilon health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. 51,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. agilon health has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. Research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.