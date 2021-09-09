Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

AGTI traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,925. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.13. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $3,281,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

