AGAr Price Hits $187.89 on Exchanges (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One AGAr coin can now be purchased for approximately $187.89 or 0.00424033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AGAr has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $1,737.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AGAr has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00060436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00132000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00192094 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.25 or 0.07561062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,023.63 or 0.99355357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.78 or 0.00737491 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

Buying and Selling AGAr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using US dollars.

