Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,652 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.18. 158,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,342,550. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.