Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of ASGN by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 121,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 21.0% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other ASGN news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASGN traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $113.11. 1,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,145. ASGN Incorporated has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.09.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

