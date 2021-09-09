Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,040 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after buying an additional 879,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after acquiring an additional 418,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,195 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,266. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

