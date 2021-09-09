Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,105 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Meritor by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Meritor by 2,576.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

MTOR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $22.61. 3,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

