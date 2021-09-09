Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Announces Earnings Results

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $668.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Affimed stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

